Scott McIntyre Wins 2020 Wash100 Popular Vote; Top Ten Results Revealed

Scott McIntyre
The June 1st deadline has come and gone to cast your votes for the most significant executive of consequence to the government contracting (GovCon) sector. Following five months of waiting and record setting vote participation from the GovCon community, Executive Mosaic is pleased to announce that Scott McIntyre, CEO of Guidehouse and four-time Wash100 Award recipient, has secured first place in the 2020 Wash100 Popular vote this year.
McIntyre had secured his fourth consecutive Wash100 Award for growing revenue and consulting services through securing major contract awards, closing valuable acquisitions and forging new partnerships for Guidehouse. This includes the company’s acquisition of Navigant Consulting in Oct. 2019, which built Guidehouse into a global organization with more than 7 thousand employees in over 50 offices worldwide.
McIntyre’s win in the 2020 Wash100 Popular Vote this year demonstrates his skills in leadership, innovation, achievement and vision that are recognized every year by the Wash100 Award, the most prestigious and revered award in all of government contracting.
The other 99 recipients of the 2020 Wash100 Award may not have been able to secure first place in the rankings this year, but their continued excellence in the GovCon industry and federal sector have made them invaluable to our future.
Here are the top ten results of the 2020 Wash100 Popular Vote:
This fall, Executive Mosaic will open nominations for next year’s 2021 Wash100 Award winners and the eighth year of award will begin. We at Executive Mosaic want to thank you for participation in this year’s Wash100 Popular Vote and we look forward to doing this all over again in 2021.
“Our voting results were overwhelming and we want to recognize the ‘Wisdom of the Crowd’ and their top 10 most popular GovCon executives for 2020,” said Jim Garrettson, president and founder of Executive Mosaic. “Congrats to all Wash100 Executives for their leadership, innovation, reliability, achievement and vision.”
