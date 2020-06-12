Sehlke Adds Retired Maj. Gen. John Pletcher to Board of Advisers; Chad Sehlke Quoted

Sehlke Consulting has appointed retired Maj. Gen. John Pletcher, former deputy assistant secretary for budget in the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Financial Management and Comptroller, as Air Force Programs Chair for the company's advisory board.

“He is a recognized figure in the Financial Management Industry and we are fortunate to have General Pletcher join Sehlke’s Board of Advisors,” said founder and CEO Chad Sehlke. “General Pletcher is widely recognized and provides Sehlke access to key strategic targets.”

Pletcher will bring his experience to the board to help the company advance its financial management and continue to expand its revenue. He will also enable the company to deliver strategic goals and outcomes to advance Sehlke’s growth.

Pletcher was responsible for planning and directing the formulation and execution of the Air Force's budgets totaling more than $160 billion annually. He led a staff of military and civilian financial managers who developed, integrated, justified and defended Air Force resource requests to the Office of the Secretary of Defense, the Office of Management and Budget and Congress.

In addition, Pletcher managed and executed funding that supported military operations and Air Force priorities at the direction of the Secretary of Defense and Congress. Throughout his career, Pletcher gained a wealth of knowledge in the federal sector as well as experience in budgeting for the service branch.

In February 2020, Pletcher discussed how to construct a budget for the U.S. Military, after the Pentagon delivered the fiscal 2021 budget request to Congress. Within the release, he noted how to allocate funds to continue growth within the service branch.

“We’ve got to build a budget…inside the top line that the department has available,” Pletcher said. “386 is still a valid requirement, it’s still where we want to go. This budget advances some of the capabilities we need and hopefully in the end we can continue to grow the capacity we need towards that Air Force we need, as well.”

Pletcher’s Air Force experience includes financial management and controller assignments in an Air Force research laboratory, deployed environment, wing level, major command and the Pentagon.

He has commanded at the squadron and group level, as well as in the deployed arena. He has served in all three Air Force financial management disciplines, starting out as an accounting and finance officer.

Pletcher received a Bachelor of Science degree in mathematics from the University of Minnesota-Duluth and was commissioned through the ROTC program in 1988.

