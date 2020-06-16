Simba Chain Moves to Phase 2 of Air Force SBIR Blockhain Project

Simba Chain has received a two-year, $1.5M contract to further develop a blockchain technology intended to support cybersecurity of U.S. Air Force supply chain operations.
The company said Monday it will continue work performed under phase 1 of the Small Business Innovation Research program and aims to demonstrate the application of its contract-as-a-service platform at USAF and other defense agencies through the project's second phase.
"Emerging technologies like Simba Chain's blockchain platform have the potential to achieve the reliable exchange of information over an unreliable network where not all participants can be trusted, and in so doing, continue to advance the technological supremacy of America's air, space and cyber forces," said Jeffrey Slayton, director of special programs, strategy and policy at USAF.
The South Bend, Ind.-based startup plans to collaborate with some original equipment manufacturers in the aerospace industry to analyze case and business studies, create data modeling approaches and a deployment strategy.
Joel Neidig, CEO of Simba Chain, said the company aims to help the service branch address supply chain risks with the use of blockchain.
