Software Industry Vet Jerome Labat Joins Cerner as CTO

Jerome Labat, a three-decade software market veteran, has been named chief technology officer of health information technology provider Cerner.

He will be responsible for acclerating Cerner's cloud-based software-as-a-service offerings and delivering integrated cognitive functions built upon artificial intelligence and machine learning, the company said Monday.

“The span of my entire career has prepared me for this role – from building software and clients’ implementations to taking products to the cloud,” Labat noted.

He most recently held the CTO post at enterprise software provider Micro Focus. Before that, he served in various leadership roles at Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Intuit and Oracle.

Labat received six U.S. patents covering software and technological advances.