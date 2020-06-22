SPA to Support Fleet Forces Command Capability Assessment; William Vantine Quoted

Systems Planning and Analysis has secured a five-year contract of an undisclosed value to help the U.S. Fleet Forces Command analyze and assess capabilities.

SPA said Friday it will work with USFFC's director of fleet capabilities and force development to ensure lethality of U.S. Navy platforms.

William Vantine, SPA president and CEO, noted the company's team of professionals is committed to providing knowledge-based services to help the service branch identify requirements and systems essential for fleet maintenance.

The Alexandria, Va.-based contractor supports government customers in areas such as advanced analytics, program and acquisition management, software tool development and systems engineering.