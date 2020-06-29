Space Tech Firm MDA Selected to Build Robotic System for NASA’s Moon Mission

The Canadian space agency has indicated its intent to award MDA Inc. a contract to build a robotic system that will serve as Canada's contribution Artemis, NASA's mission to put astronauts on the moon by 2024.

Brampton, Ontario-based MDA will work to develop robotic and small dexterous arms and special tools to support heavy-duty activities on a lunar Gateway outpost, CSA said Friday.

The agency intends for the Canadarm3 system to employ artificial intelligence, machine vision and modern software to autonomously perform tasks.

Canada expects the project to create opportunities for small and medium enterprises and inspire students to pursue science, technology, engineering and math fields.

The Canadarm3 development effort will support the domestic space sector through the country's industrial and technological benefits policy.