SSA Atlantic Gets $83M Contract to Support Transcom Port Operations

SSA Atlantic
SSA Atlantic has secured a potential five-year, $82.8M contract to support U.S. Transportation Command's cargo loading and terminal operations.
The company will provide stevedoring services to Transcom at Mid-Atlantic ports as part of the firm-fixed-price contract, the Department of Defense said Wednesday.
Work is scheduled to commence on July 1 and will continue through June 30, 2025.
The command obligated fiscal 2020 transportation working capital funds and will receive the services at various maritime facilities located in North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia.
