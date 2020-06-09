State Dept Seeks Input on ‘Clean Path’ for 5G Tech Implementation

The State Department has issued a request for information seeking input from vendors on possible approaches to implement technology platforms and services that would support its road map for deploying and securing 5G networks at diplomatic facilities.

The RFI notice posted Friday on SAM stated that the department wants to secure core infrastructure, backhaul and radio access network assets as part of its 5G Clean Path strategy.

The goal is to prevent department data from traveling into 5G transmission, computing and control devices manufactured by untrustworthy vendors, according to the notice.

Interested parties can submit input through July 3.

A 2019 National Defense Authorization Act provision bans U.S. government procurement of telecommunications equipment and services from Chinese companies such as Huawei, ZTE and Xiaomi.