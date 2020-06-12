Technomile Receives Microsoft Gold Partner Designation

Technomile has been granted a Microsoft gold partner designation to help customers incorporate the latter's technology platforms into business strategies.

McLean, Va.-based Technomile said Thursday it seeks to support Azure cloud implementation efforts in the government contracting, aerospace, defense, architecture, engineering and construction sectors.

Matt Pinkston, senior vice president of product development at Technomile, said the company will add products to its portfolio in a push to help clients manage productivity as they face challenges amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The consulting services firm also holds cloud solution provider and independent software vendor designations under Microsoft's partner network.