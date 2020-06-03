Teddra Thomas Burgess Named Federal Sales Lead at ASG Technologies

Teddra Burgess
Teddra Thomas Burgess, a two-decade government market veteran, has joined enterprise software provider ASG Technologies as vice president of U.S. federal and North East region sales, G2Xchange FedCiv reported Tuesday.
She most recently served as chief revenue officer of the government solutions unit at Micro Focus, which merged with Hewlett Packard Enterprise's software business in 2017.
Previously, Burgess spent nearly 10 years at HPE in federal sales positons and served as a business development and client relationship manager at Computer Associates.
Naples, Fla.-based ASG Technologies aims to help government customers migrate to the cloud, transform citizen service delivery and comply with records management regulations.
