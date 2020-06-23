ThayerMahan and the U.S. Navy's Naval Undersea Warfare Center-Newport have partnered to explore systems to monitor areas of water and survey the ocean floor.
The company said Monday it will provide facilities, tools, workforce and other assets to help NUWC-Newport develop maritime surveillance and seabed surveying platforms through the cooperative research and development agreement.
"We are excited about the opportunity to share the progress we made in the design, construction and operation of long-endurance undersea warfare systems," ThayerMahan CEO Mike Connor said.
ThayerMahan to Support Naval Undersea Warfare Tech R&D
ThayerMahan and the U.S. Navy's Naval Undersea Warfare Center-Newport have partnered to explore systems to monitor areas of water and survey the ocean floor.
The company said Monday it will provide facilities, tools, workforce and other assets to help NUWC-Newport develop maritime surveillance and seabed surveying platforms through the cooperative research and development agreement.
"We are excited about the opportunity to share the progress we made in the design, construction and operation of long-endurance undersea warfare systems," ThayerMahan CEO Mike Connor said.