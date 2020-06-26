Thomas Wingfield, Cyber Expert, Discusses Implications of Cybersecurity Within DoD, National Security

Thomas Wingfield, deputy assistant secretary for cyber policy at the Department of Defense, recently discussed the implications of cybersecurity within the department as it relates to national security.

The DoD has helped a variety of federal agencies protect intellectual property. Wingfield noted that cybersecurity and cyber attacks have not only presented an economic problem, but it has posted a threat to defense capabilities.

To counteract these threats, the DoD has worked with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to monitor election interference on an enduring basis.

"It's not just an annoyance or nuisance, but can undermine faith in our democratic system, so we view this as actual threats… As autonomous artificial intelligence systems become widely among allies and adversaries, the speed of cyber has the potential to dramatically accelerate activities on the battlespace," Wingfield said.

Moving toward the future, the DoD will support the warfighters who depend on cyber for everything from planes, tanks and command and control to protect infrastructure and prevent destruction and attacks.

Artificial intelligence (AI) systems will have to pass extensive moral and ethical training focused on threatened life or infrastructure. Wingfield stated that humans would need to be held accountable for what the autonomous systems do. "We don't want to turn into war criminals," he said.

