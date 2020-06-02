Tom Jackson Promoted to Sarcos Defense EVP Ranks

Tom Jackson, former vice president of defense and public safety at Sarcos Robotics, has elevated to the positions of executive vice president and general manager within the company's defense subsidiary.

The retired U.S. Marine Corps lieutenant colonel holds more than two decades of experience in the aerospace, defense and energy industries, Sarcos said Monday.

Jackson will oversee business development, program execution and strategic functions for the company's global defense and government market areas in his new capacity.

He joined Sarcos last year after his prior roles as VP and GM at Aeryon Defense USA, an unmanned aircraft systems business he helped establish before Flir Systems acquired its former parent Aeryon Labs in early 2019.

The robotic technology provider also appointed Denis Garagic, formerly chief scientist of BAE Systems' FAST Labs organization, to a similar position that will focus on advanced systems and artificial intelligence.

James Ryder, a more than two-decade technology industry veteran, joined Sarcos as EVP and chief revenue officer.