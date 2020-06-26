Trace-LightGrid JV Holds Spot on $7.5B DISA SETI Contract; Terry Severson Quoted

Terry Severson
A joint venture between Trace Systems and LightGrid has been awarded a position on the Defense Information Systems Agency's $7.5 billion contract vehicle for systems engineering, technology and innovation support to the Department of Defense.
Innovative Government Solutions JV is one of 25 small businesses selected to offer DoD engineering systems and services under the restricted portion of the SETI indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to help the department address current and future mission requirements, Trace Systems said Friday.
The IDIQ serves as a means for DoD components to solicit and procure critical expertise to research, design, build, integrate and update information technology platforms.
“Trace feels very fortunate to have formed this partnership over three years ago with LightGrid, who has grown from a small, DISA focused integrator, into a formidable industry leader in several market areas,” said Trace President Terry Severson.
Both companies are working closely under the Small Business Administration's All Small Mentor-Protege program.
