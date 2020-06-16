A joint U.S.-Israel foundation is seeking homeland security technology development proposals that will involve a company and an academic or a research organization from both countries.
The Binational Industrial Research and Development said Monday it will award up to $1M to each selected R&D project, or up to 50 percent of the joint project cost, and offer repayments if a project generates revenue.
Both the Department of Homeland Security and Israel's public security ministry back the program.
The funding opportunity covers topics such as city safety, cybersecurity, border protection, first responder technology, unmanned aerial systems and public infrastructure security.
Interested parties can submit proposals through Aug. 13. BIRD Foundation noted it will select qualifiers in December.
U.S.-Israel Partnership Seeks Homeland Security Tech Projects
