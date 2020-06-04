Viasat has secured a four-year, $75.4M contract modification to update multifunctional information distribution system terminals for three U.S. military branches and international defense clients.
The company will incorporate MIDS Block II upgrades meant to support digital voice and data communications on platforms being used by the U.S. Navy, Army and Air Force as well as foreign military sales customers, the Department of Defense said Tuesday.
DoD added that the cumulative value of the original contract would increase from $599.1M to $674.5M following the modification.
Space and Naval Warfare Systems Command, now known as Naval Information Warfare Systems Command, awarded Viasat a $514M MIDS Low Volume Terminal production and maintenance contract in 2015.
Work under the modification will take place in Carlsbad, Calif., through May 2024.
Viasat Awarded $75M to Update Info Distribution Terminal for US, Foreign Clients
