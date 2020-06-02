Wickr Secures Air Force Comms App Suite IDIQ

Wickr has received a two-year, $35M contract to develop a suite of recall, alert and messaging applications for the U.S. Air Force.

The San Francisco-based company will provide cloud-based RAM tools designed to help users manage protected files, videos, chats, text messages and voice communications, the Department of Defense said Monday.

DoD added the suite will include servers built to work with authorized cloud data center and client apps used on government, personal and temporary computing or mobile devices.

Work under the firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract runs through May 31, 2022, and includes RAM managed services for the AF Cloud One and Special Operations Command cloud platforms.

The AF Installation Contracting Center is obligating $7.7M in fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance funds at the time of award.