Woolpert-Centric Consulting Team Offers Relief Fund Application Support to Local Gov’t Clients

Centric Consulting and Woolpert have partnered to offer management, data and organizational services meant to help local governments apply for coronavirus relief funds.

The partnership seeks to assist municipalities in securing financial assistance via the $150B CRF program established by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, Centric said Friday.

Woolpert works with government customers to determine eligible projects for reimbursement, submission requirements and asset modifications for compliance. The Dayton, Ohio-based architecture, engineering and geospatial services company supported building retrofit projects to help clients practice social distancing.

Centric supports municipalities in efforts to monitor finances, automate business processes and adopt telework platforms that are specific to relief funding.

“This is about helping communities adapt to the new post-COVID world, allowing them to adjust quickly and effectively,” said Linda Stevens, government and public sector practice lead at Centric.