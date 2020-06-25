Woolpert to Support DOE Legacy Mgmt Services Team

Woolpert
Woolpert will help the Department of Energy's legacy management services team maintain information technology applications and manage environmental spatial data as part of a potential five-year, $10M contract.
The company said Wednesday it will support integration of commercial platforms with legacy government applications and systems, maintenance of operational workflow software and implementation of IT and geospatial tools for the DOE LM office under the indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract from Navarro Research & Engineering.
Navarro supports the department's post-closure activities.
Lynn Phillips, a Woolpert project manager, said the company began to help the department's LMS team build geospatial systems after completion of an Enterprise Geospatial Strategy Implementation Plan.
Phillips added the company will migrate LMS from a project-based geographic information system to an enterprise-wide geospatial environment to ensure data accessibility and security.
The IDIQ has one base year and four option years.
