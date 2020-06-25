Kelli Furrer
World Wide Technology has been granted a Titanium Black partner designation under Dell Technologies' federal partner program for supporting customer agencies to advance digital transformation goals.
WWT said Wednesday it draws on partnerships to help federal customers incorporate new and emerging technology platforms into modernization projects and explore how agencies can apply technological advancements such as artificial intelligence and robotics to perform missions.
"We work with partners every day to help customers implement IT strategies that empower their unique business goals," said Kelli Furrer, vice president of federal sales for partners, systems integrators and alliances at Dell.
"Our most strategic partners who demonstrate extraordinary capability and differentiated scale have the opportunity to be recognized as a part of a new partner status, Federal Titanium Black."
Bryan Thomas, senior VP of WWT's public sector business, noted that the company has supported government and commercial clients over the past three decades.
WWT uses its digital platform in efforts to create integrated platforms and service offerings.
WWT Receives Dell Technologies Federal Partner Recognition; Kelli Furrer Quoted
Kelli Furrer
World Wide Technology has been granted a Titanium Black partner designation under Dell Technologies' federal partner program for supporting customer agencies to advance digital transformation goals.
WWT said Wednesday it draws on partnerships to help federal customers incorporate new and emerging technology platforms into modernization projects and explore how agencies can apply technological advancements such as artificial intelligence and robotics to perform missions.
"We work with partners every day to help customers implement IT strategies that empower their unique business goals," said Kelli Furrer, vice president of federal sales for partners, systems integrators and alliances at Dell.
"Our most strategic partners who demonstrate extraordinary capability and differentiated scale have the opportunity to be recognized as a part of a new partner status, Federal Titanium Black."
Bryan Thomas, senior VP of WWT's public sector business, noted that the company has supported government and commercial clients over the past three decades.
WWT uses its digital platform in efforts to create integrated platforms and service offerings.