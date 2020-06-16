Zoom Video Communications has included a cloud-based phone service in a technology offering that is designed for government use and certified under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program.
The company said Monday its Zoom Phone supports outbound and inbound calls through a public switched telephone network and offers a single-click option to upgrade an ongoing voice call to video.
The Zoom for Government platform, which secured FedRAMP authorization at the moderate baseline in April 2019, allows organizations to facilitate online meetings, video webinars and messaging.
Matt Mandrgoc, head of Zoom’s federal business, said the company worked with the General Services Administration and the Customs and Border Protection agency to equip the videoconferencing platform with the phone service.
The Department of Homeland Security served as agency sponsor when the company was pursuing FedRAMP approval.
Zoom Adds Cloud Phone Service to FedRAMP-Compliant Videoconferencing Platform; Matt Mandrgoc Quoted
