1901 Group has committed to support the Red Hat ecosystem as a Gold and Cloud Services partner, Under the partnership, 1901 Group will integrate Red Hat OpenShift as the central component of a Continuous Integration/Continuous Deployment (CI/CD) pipeline to automate the migration of mission-critical legacy applications to the cloud, 1901 Group said Thursday.
"Working in FISMA and FedRAMP environments takes specialized expertise and experience. Red Hat supports the collaboration with 1901 Group, and we believe our collective successes within the federal market demonstrate a positive example to other agencies of efficient cloud migration, improved cybersecurity, and cost-effective IT modernization," said Tricia Fitzmaurice, director of national security programs and federal law enforcement at Red Hat.
Red Hat’s CI/CD pipeline is a modernized process that will support Agile-based DevSecOps environments. The solution will streamline application development and delivery by providing an integrated-teams culture, operating principles, and best practices. Red Hat’s CI/CD will utilize a high-value tactical tool for ongoing automation and improved responsiveness.
CI/CD will support development, testing and deployment of application code by using automated processes and tools. OpenShift will enable rapid and automated deployments to reduce time and cost in delivering capabilities. The solution will enable 1901 Group to accelerate innovation and decrease iteration time to improve continuity.
1901 Group, Red Hat Partner to Automate Legacy Applications to Cloud; Tricia Fitzmaurice Quoted
