AAR
AAR will continue to distribute Unison Industries' aircraft component products in the military and civilian aviation aftermarket under a potential 11-year, $1B partnership agreement.
The exclusive global distribution deal also calls for AAR to create sales and marketing strategies, generate forecasts, store offerings in a warehouse and sell original equipment manufacturer replacement parts, the company said Tuesday.
Products include turbine ignition systems, engine alternators, tube and duct assemblies, sensors, wiring harnesses, bellows and switches.
AAR added it will perform call center support and repair management as part of the agreement.
AAR, Unison Industries Extend Aircraft Aftermarket Parts Distribution Partnership
