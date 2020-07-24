Accenture Closes Sentelis Buy

Accenture has completed its acquisition of France-based data consulting and engineering company Sentelis. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

With the purchase, Accenture will add more than 50 highly skilled professionals, including data and artificial intelligence advisers, architects, and engineers to its team, the company said Friday.

Accenture announced its intent to acquire Sentelis in June. The addition of Sentelis will expand Accenture’s capabilities in financial services, retail and technology to help clients build data strategies and industrialize AI across businesses.

In addition, the acquisition will strengthen Accenture's growing analytics, AI and ML/data engineering business in France. Sentelis has helped its clients architect, engineer and scale adapted and secure data-centric architecture, enabling them to accelerate business innovation. Accenture will leverage Sentelis’ industry experience to provide highly differentiated end-to-end services to the European market.

When the acquisition was announced, Olivier Girard, market unit lead, Accenture France and Benelux said, “The addition of the strong technical talent of Sentelis’ teams, combined with our AI and big data solutions, and deep industry expertise, would be a major opportunity to strengthen and broaden our ability to help clients scale AI across their businesses.”