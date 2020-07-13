Accenture Partners With AT&T to Advance Phillips 66 Network Solutions; Chris Penrose, Mary Beth Gracy Quoted

Accenture
Accenture and AT&T have partnered to help Phillips 66 develop industrial cellular wireless connectivity, with the development of a private cellular network solution, Accenture recently reported.
"Reliable connectivity is accelerating business transformation and enabling companies to innovate faster than ever before,” said Chris Penrose, SVP of Advanced Solutions, AT&T. “Our multi-access edge compute solution will help give Phillips 66 the control, performance and security they need from their private network today, while also giving them the flexibility to expand to their other locations in the future.”
Under the partnership, Accenture and AT&T will develop a solution that will create the foundation for 5G use cases, including support for Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and low latency applications.
Accenture will address cellular performance gaps within Phillips 66’s current public cellular network in Louisiana. The private cellular network was selected as a proof of concept to demonstrate the ability to handle increased mobile connectivity needs from the ongoing Phillips 66 digital transformation initiatives.
The proof of concept private network was designed from the ground up to address Phillips 66’s industrial digital requirements. AT&T was selected as the telecommunications provider to develop the necessary engineering for a dedicated cellular network solution, using multi-access edge compute across licensed spectrum.
“The proof of concept of this private network will enable Phillips 66 to selectively deploy connectivity and enable future digital opportunities across the refineries. We will also work with Phillips 66 to bring ecosystem partners to their private cellular network to give a complete end-to-end view of what is happening across the refineries and its supply chain, so that they can continue to innovate,” said Mary Beth Gracy, Accenture’s client account lead for Phillips 66.
