ADDC Secures Army Computing Tech Supply IDIQ

ADDC
Arnouse Digital Devices Corp. has received a potential five-year, $13.5M contract to provide a suite of computing technology products to the U.S. Army.
The service branch placed a $2.1M initial task order under the sole-source, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the company's BioDigitalPC offerings, ADDC said Friday.
The BioDigitalPC portfolio consists of computer cards, docks, portable data centers and embedded systems.
ADDC has secured 24 utility patents to date and manufactured its small form-factor pluggable computing products in the U.S.
