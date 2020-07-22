Aerojet Rocketdyne
A hypersonic propulsion technology Aerojet Rocketdyne developed for the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency's Operational Fires program has undergone a second round of tests.
Aerojet Rocketdyne said Tuesday it conducted cold gas tests of propulsion system components seven months after completion of subscale test firings.
The goal of the OpFires program is to build a two-stage missile that would engage a high-value targets in a contested environment from a standoff range.
“We’re pleased to be a part of developing this vital defense technology, applying our decades of experience in hypersonic and missile defense technologies,” said Eileen Drake, CEO and president of Aerojet Rocketdyne.
The company designed propulsion technology concepts during the program's first phase and received an $8.8M contract option to continue work on the system.
Aerojet Rocketdyne Furthers Propulsion System Test for DARPA Hypersonics Program
Aerojet Rocketdyne
A hypersonic propulsion technology Aerojet Rocketdyne developed for the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency's Operational Fires program has undergone a second round of tests.
Aerojet Rocketdyne said Tuesday it conducted cold gas tests of propulsion system components seven months after completion of subscale test firings.
The goal of the OpFires program is to build a two-stage missile that would engage a high-value targets in a contested environment from a standoff range.
“We’re pleased to be a part of developing this vital defense technology, applying our decades of experience in hypersonic and missile defense technologies,” said Eileen Drake, CEO and president of Aerojet Rocketdyne.
The company designed propulsion technology concepts during the program's first phase and received an $8.8M contract option to continue work on the system.