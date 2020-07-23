Steve Isakowitz
Aerospace Corp. is set to break ground on its second research and development facility in Colorado Springs, Colo., this fall as part of a $100M investment.
Seventy percent of the 90K-square-foot building area will be set aside for classified use and the construction project is scheduled to wrap up by spring 2022, the company said Wednesday.
“This new, high-tech facility furthers our commitment to supporting our many partners in the Colorado Springs region in advancing our nation’s security in space,” said Steve Isakowitz, president and CEO of Aerospace.
Isakowitz added that the company aims to help government partners shape future warfighting concepts in the space domain.
The facility will include a multipurpose technology center meant to support customers such as U.S. Space Force and U.S. Space Command.
Aerospace Corp. to Invest $100M in Another Colorado R&D Facility; Steve Isakowitz Quoted
