AFS Secures $328M VA Loan Program Support Contract; Shawn Roman Quoted

Accenture Federal Services (AFS) has been awarded a potential four-year, $328 million contract by the Veteran Affairs’ (VA) Office of Information and Technology (OIT) to support operations, security and modernization of the technology applications of the VA Loan Guaranty Service (LGY), the company announced Wednesday.
“We are collaborating with the VA and helping them to discover bold new solutions that serve veterans better than the commercial market by innovating and building an ecosystem that improves the veteran’s experience,” said Shawn Roman, VA client account lead at AFS.
The contract was awarded with three one-year options. AFS’ support will provide transparency and data insights to help veterans make informed, low-risk decisions regarding their home loans.
AFS will also support the VA to transform the department’s home loan program for veterans by building tailored solutions that provide better outcomes. AFS’ work under the development, security, operations (DevSecOps) contract will consolidate VA applications that manage the end-to-end LGY lifecycle.
The company will maintain operations, security and modernization of all LGY systems into an integrated LGY Product Line. AFS’ work will provide greater visibility across the program and value chain to enable the VA to be more responsive to veterans, system users and lenders, while capitalizing on mortgage industry shifts in data collection.
AFS will incorporate human-centered design, leverage Mortgage Industry Standards Maintenance Organization datasets and bring enhanced partner integrations to the LGY product line of applications. The company’s applications will automate the delivery of benefits to veterans to improve the customer and end-user experience.
“By providing LGY with actionable visibility of the entire mortgage lifecycle, we are helping VA transform its veteran home loan experience,” added Roman.
About Accenture Federal Services
Accenture Federal Services, a wholly owned subsidiary of Accenture LLP, is a U.S. company with offices in Arlington, Virginia. Accenture’s federal business has served every cabinet-level department and 30 of the largest federal organizations. Accenture Federal Services transforms bold ideas into breakthrough outcomes for clients at defense, intelligence, public safety, civilian and military health organizations.
AFS Secures $328M VA Loan Program Support Contract; Shawn Roman Quoted
