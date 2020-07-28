Hypergiant
Hypergiant Industries has commenced work to construct a variable, adaptive testbed satellite constellation for the U.S. Air Force, C4ISRnet reported Monday.
The Austin, Texas-based company seeks to incorporate an architecture from the Air Force's Platform One software development team into a proposed 36-satellite Chameleon Constellation and aims to launch the first satellite early next year.
The report said Hypergiant first pitched its concept of a satellite platform with functions and mission profiles that can undergo an upgrade to the branch's Small Business Innovation Research program.
Ben Lamm, founder and CEO of Hypergiant, told the publication that the company hopes its satellites could also support Space Force tests in low-Earth orbit.
Air Force, Hypergiant Partner to Build Satellites With Updatable Software
