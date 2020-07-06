airdrop
Vita Inclinata Technologies has teamed up with Modern Technology Solutions Inc. to design a system for the U.S. Air Force to eject and deliver a load from fixed-wing manned or unmanned aircraft to a desired area.
The partnership will design and demonstrate a Precision Rapid Aerial Employment System prototype to support air drop of payloads while a vehicle flies 3K to 10K feet above ground and delivery within a 6-by-6-foot target, MTSI said Wednesday.
Both companies aim to complete the PRAES model within a six-month period.
Kevin Robinson, MTSI CEO, said the partnership will work to deliver a payload delivery and retrieval platform that he believes can aid people during the coronavirus pandemic.
The potential application of PRAES drew interest from multiple Air Force components such as the branch's Special Operations Command, 88th Test and Evaluation Squadron and National Guard Bureau.
MTSI disclosed an initial partnership with Vita in April to explore the possibility of integrating the latter's Hoist Rescue Load Stability System with the former's tethered technology for potential use in air drop and retrieval operations.
Air Force Selects MTSI-Vita Team for Air Drop System Design Project
