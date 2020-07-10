Ball Aerospace
Ball Aerospace has won a potential $7.7M contract from the U.S. Air Force to explore methods for analyzing the characteristics of infrared-based focal plane array technology and related devices.
The company will aim to develop radiometric and radiation characterization, testing system and operational procedures to help USAF's Infrared Radiation Effects Laboratory update experimental approaches, the Department of Defense said Thursday.
The AF Research Laboratory received one offer for the project and is obligating $150K at the time of award from the service's fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation funds.
Contract work will occur in Albuquerque, N.M., through Oct. 10, 2025.
Air Force Taps Ball Aerospace for IR Focal Plane Array Characterization Project
