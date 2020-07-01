An Akima subsidiary has secured a potential five-year, $7M task order to provide technical support services to a power marketing administration within the Department of Energy.
RiverTech will help DOE's Western Area Power Administration maintain vehicles, heavy equipment and facilities as part of the firm fixed-price task order, Akima said Tuesday.
DOE issued the award, which also includes environmental and engineering services, under the small business portion of the General Services Administration's One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services contract.
Work will take place at various locations in Colorado, Wyoming and Nebraska.
Established in 1977, WAPA supplies wholesale hydroelectric power across 15 U.S. central and western states.
Akima Subsidiary Lands DOE Technical Support Task Order
An Akima subsidiary has secured a potential five-year, $7M task order to provide technical support services to a power marketing administration within the Department of Energy.
RiverTech will help DOE's Western Area Power Administration maintain vehicles, heavy equipment and facilities as part of the firm fixed-price task order, Akima said Tuesday.
DOE issued the award, which also includes environmental and engineering services, under the small business portion of the General Services Administration's One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services contract.
Work will take place at various locations in Colorado, Wyoming and Nebraska.
Established in 1977, WAPA supplies wholesale hydroelectric power across 15 U.S. central and western states.