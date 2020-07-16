Alan Crouch Named Steampunk DevSecOps Practice lead

Alan Crouch
Alan Crouch, former federal account manager at software engineering company Coveros, has been appointed to lead Steampunk's DevSecOps practice.
He brings to the role technical experience in areas such as Agile engineering, cybersecurity, continuous integration, cloud adoption and test automation, Steampunk said Wednesday.
Crouch helped government and commercial clients adopt Agile and DevSecOps approaches during his 10-year career at Coveros and previously held positions at IBM and Lockheed Martin.
"Alan has spent the past two decades of his career at the epicenter for development and security serving in a variety of roles and advocating for DevSecOps long before the concept was coined," said Sean Dillon, chief technology officer of Steampunk.
