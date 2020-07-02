Steve Schorer
Alion Science and Technology has been selected for Bloomberg Government's list of top 200 federal contractors based on unclassified prime contract awards during the government's 2019 fiscal year.
The McLean, Va.-based company took the no. 68 spot in the ninth annual BGOV200 report, which looked at the past year's contracts across 92 agencies in 20 purchasing categories, Alion said Wednesday.
“We’re honored to be recognized as one of the top federal contractors in a very competitive market,” said Steve Schorer, chairman and CEO at Alion and a former Wash100 inductee.
BGOV found that federal contract spending increased from $442B in FY 2015 to $597B in FY 2019.
Alion Makes Top 200 Federal Contractors List; Steve Schorer Quoted
Steve Schorer
Alion Science and Technology has been selected for Bloomberg Government's list of top 200 federal contractors based on unclassified prime contract awards during the government's 2019 fiscal year.
The McLean, Va.-based company took the no. 68 spot in the ninth annual BGOV200 report, which looked at the past year's contracts across 92 agencies in 20 purchasing categories, Alion said Wednesday.
“We’re honored to be recognized as one of the top federal contractors in a very competitive market,” said Steve Schorer, chairman and CEO at Alion and a former Wash100 inductee.
BGOV found that federal contract spending increased from $442B in FY 2015 to $597B in FY 2019.