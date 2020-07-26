Amentum Hires Army Vet, Former Fluor Exec Camille Nichols; John Vollmer Quoted

TYSONS CORNER, VA, July 27, 2020 — Retired U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Camille Nichols, who most recently served as vice president of business operations at Fluor's (NYSE: FLR) government business, assumed the role of executive VP for project services at Amentum, GovCon Wire reported July 16.

Amentum said July 16 Nichols brings to the company more than two decades of acquisition experience in the Army and the Department of Defense.

“Camille has developed extensive expertise in business operations and understands the complex environment in which our clients must balance current and future readiness with pressures on the budget,” said John Vollmer, Amentum CEO and five-time Wash100 awardee.

