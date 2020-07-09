Appian Unveils AI-Based Program Mgmt Tool

Appian
Appian has launched a resource management tool designed to help agencies simplify their program oversight and acquisition-related procedures.
The Requirements Management Solution utilizes artificial intelligence and robotic process automation that enable program management teams to coordinate workload-processing activities through a single platform, Appian said Wednesday.
RM Solution is based on Appian’s low-code automation platform and provides visibility into all acquisition operations while automating manual procedures such as document classification and form-based applications.
Jason Adolf, vice president of global public sector at Appian, said the company developed RM Solution to help agencies mitigate reliance on existing silos, reduce procurement action lead time and increase staff productivity.
According to Appian, RM Solution is configurable to support requirements under the Federal Acquisition Regulation and Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement as well as government financial systems like SAM.gov and USASpending.gov.
Third-party platforms such as Oracle, SAP and Microsoft’s Office 365 are also compatible with the tool, Appian noted.
