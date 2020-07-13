heavy tactical truck
The U.S. Army has issued a request for information to determine potential sources of heavy tactical trucks that could perform semi-autonomous and autonomous transportation missions, Inside Defense reported Friday.
The service branch envisions its Next Generation Future Truck platform with a multiaxle design, an autnomy technology and a payload area.
Five variants are planned for the NGFT, including a tanker configuration with a 2,500-gallon fuel capacity and a "wrecker" variant to recover and evacuate tactical wheeled vehicles that are over 40 tons.
Interested manufacturers have until Aug. 24 to submit input.
The Army is looking to replace some heavy wheeled vehicle models in its Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Truck, M915 truck tractor and Palletized Load System fleets.
Army Issues Heavy Tactical Truck Autonomy RFI
heavy tactical truck
The U.S. Army has issued a request for information to determine potential sources of heavy tactical trucks that could perform semi-autonomous and autonomous transportation missions, Inside Defense reported Friday.
The service branch envisions its Next Generation Future Truck platform with a multiaxle design, an autnomy technology and a payload area.
Five variants are planned for the NGFT, including a tanker configuration with a 2,500-gallon fuel capacity and a "wrecker" variant to recover and evacuate tactical wheeled vehicles that are over 40 tons.
Interested manufacturers have until Aug. 24 to submit input.
The Army is looking to replace some heavy wheeled vehicle models in its Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Truck, M915 truck tractor and Palletized Load System fleets.