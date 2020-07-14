Army Issues RFI on SaaS-Based Cryptocurrency Investigation Tech

cryptocurrency
The U.S. Army is looking for potential sources of a Software-as-a-Service offering that can help the service branch’s Criminal Investigation Command analyze and conduct inquiries into cryptocurrency transactions.
In a notice posted Friday on the beta SAM website, the Army Contracting Command-New Jersey said it seeks offerors with the capacity to provide web-based SaaS technologies to assist in the identification of bad actors responsible for illicit cryptocurrency activities including money laundering, fraud and extortion.
The contractor must provide one license for each user of the cloud platform to support in-depth investigations into multiple top virtual cryptocurrency formats such as Bitcoin.
According to the draft statement of work, the SaaS platform must be able to handle worldwide access from USACIDC’s Major Cybercrime Unit in Quantico, Va., as well as other MCU locations within and outside the U.S.
The Army plans to award a potential two-year firm-fixed-price award for the effort.
Responses to the sources-sought notice are due on July 20.
