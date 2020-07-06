US Army
The U.S. Army has issued a request for information to identify potential vendors that can support engineering and manufacturing development of a precision strike missile system.
A sources sought notice posted Thursday stated the service branch plans is looking to procure as many as 318 PrSMs through a potential four-year contract.
The surface-to-surface weapon system will be built to replace the Army Tactical Missile System and defeat targets via the deep fires approach.
The Army intends for the PrSM technology to rematch or overmatch adversarial missiles with a range of up to 310 miles.
Interested vendors have until Aug. 3 to submit responses.
Army Plans Precision Strike Missile EMD Contract
