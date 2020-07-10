ASRC Federal
Scaled Agile Inc. has designated ASRC Federal a Gold partner in recognition of the latter company's ability to modernize enterprise systems in accordance with customer requirements and industry practices.
ASRC Federal said Thursday it will apply the Scaled Agile Framework — also known as SAFe — to support clients in enterprise transformation projects.
“Our goal is to continuously leverage the partnership with SAI for our Agile journey and the unique journeys of our customers,” said Kim Davis, enterprise Agile architect at ASRC Federal.
ASRC Federal Gets Scaled Agile ‘Gold’ Level Partner Designation
ASRC Federal
Scaled Agile Inc. has designated ASRC Federal a Gold partner in recognition of the latter company's ability to modernize enterprise systems in accordance with customer requirements and industry practices.
ASRC Federal said Thursday it will apply the Scaled Agile Framework — also known as SAFe — to support clients in enterprise transformation projects.
“Our goal is to continuously leverage the partnership with SAI for our Agile journey and the unique journeys of our customers,” said Kim Davis, enterprise Agile architect at ASRC Federal.