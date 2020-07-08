ASRC Federal Helps USDA Implement Web-Based Grant Application Process; Jennifer Felix Quoted

Jennifer Felix
ASRC Federal has built a web-based tool for the Department of Agriculture to process data on competitive grants under a program aimed at expanding availability of ethanol and biodiesel products.
USDA's new application is based on the Salesforce platform and designed to help rural businesses apply for federal aid online as part of the Higher Blends Infrastructure Incentive Program, ASRC Federal said Wednesday.
A group of software and app developers completed the project over a three-month period.
Jennifer Felix, president and CEO of ASRC Federal, said the company has supported USDA missions over the past decade and worked with Salesforce professionals and HBIIP stakeholders to deliver the app.
USDA seeks to encourage the use of a comprehensive approach for marketing renewable fuels by helping finance biofuel-related infrastructure projects.
