ASTRA
The U.S. Space Force has tasked Atmosphere and Space Technology Research Associates to build and test a military-grade prototype technology intended to characterize Earth's clouds.
ASTRA said Tuesday it will collaborate with Lockheed Martin, Atmospheric and Environmental Research, Pumpkin and Science and Technology Corp. to develop the cloud characterization system based on electro-optical/infrared technology.
The team aims to demonstrate the Rapid Revisit Optical Cloud Imager prototype under the first phase of the EO/IR Weather System development project.
The system will be designed to support the Space and Missile Systems Center's global environmental monitoring efforts in low-Earth orbit.
ASTRA Selected for Space Force’s Cloud Characterization Tech Project
