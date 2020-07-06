Jennifer Chronis
Jennifer Chronis, general manager for the Department of Defense market at Amazon Web Services, told SiliconANGLE Media’s theCUBE in a video interview posted Tuesday that the migration of the U.S. Navy’s enterprise resource planning system to AWS GovCloud has enabled the service to facilitate analytics and improve the decision-making process.
“This puts the movement and documentation of $70 billion worth of parts and goods into one accessible space so the information can be shared, analyzed and protected more uniformly,” Chronis said. “Moving the system to the cloud has allowed the Navy to make more timely and informed decisions and conduct advanced analytics that they weren’t able to do as efficiently in the past.”
The Navy tapped SAP National Security Services to help transition to the cloud its ERP system, which manages approximately $70B in financial transactions annually and is being accessed by over 72K users from six commands.
Chronis also cited the security benefits of moving the service’s ERP platform to the cloud.
“Most people know that our U.S. Defense Industrial Base, or DIB, has experienced and continues to experience an increasing number of cyberattacks,” Chronis said. “This has given them the ability to increase their data protection, because now there’s only one cloud-based repository of data to protect instead of multiple across a host of traditional computing hardware.”
AWS’ Jennifer Chronis: Cloud Migration Helps Navy Advance Analytics, Improve Security
