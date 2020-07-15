BAE Delivers ‘MindfuL’ Machine Learning Performance Assessment Tool to DARPA

BAE Systems
BAE Systems has delivered an artificial intelligence-based technology evaluation software to the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency as part of the latter’s Competency-Aware Machine Learning program.
BAE said Tuesday it developed the MindfuL software through a partnership with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology under a three-year, $5M contract awarded in 2019.
MindfuL works to help customers mature its ML concepts by generating insights on technology performance and visualizing progress as well as task completion.
According to BAE, the tool's auditing features are meant to help promote transparency in ML systems with regards to AI-driven training.
Chris Eisenbies, product line director at BAE's Autonomy, Control, and Estimation group, said that MindfuL is also intended to store relevant data that will serve as a basis for comparison with past findings.
“The technology that underpins machine learning and artificial intelligence applications is rapidly advancing, and now it’s time to ensure these systems can be integrated, utilized, and ultimately trusted in the field,” he noted.
BAE’s FAST Labs innovation arm is slated to demonstrate MindfuL through simulations as well as prototype hardware later this year.
