Hybrid Electric Drive
The team of BAE Systems and QinetiQ secured a $32M contract to build a hybrid electric drive technology as part of the U.S. Army's Combat Vehicle Power and Energy systems development program.
HED installation efforts are scheduled to commence this summer and geared toward increasing the efficiency, power generation, interoperability and mobility of the Bradley fighting vehicle for combat missions, BAE said Thursday.
Scott Davis, vice president of BAE's ground vehicles product line, said the company has worked on HED and other vehicle systems as part of investment and collaborative efforts over the past four decades.
Such technology can be configured to power other military platforms such as the M109A7 self-propelled howitzer, the Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicle and the Multiple Launch Rocket System.
QinetiQ is working on its Modular E-X-Drive, a transmission system that has undergone laboratory and vehicle tests.
BAE-QinetiQ Team to Provide Hybrid Electric Drive System for Army Combat Vehicle Integration
