BAE to Further Develop Long-Range Munition Guidance Tech for Army
LR-PGK system
The U.S. Army has awarded BAE Systems a multiyear, $33M contract to continue development of a fuze technology designed to increase the accuracy of long-range munition strikes.
BAE said Wednesday it will produce Long Range Precision Guidance Kit fuzes for use in live-fire tests with the service branch's 155mm Extended Range Cannon Artillery munitions.
The LR-PGK system, which includes an anti-jamming feature, is geared to help soldiers hit targets in an electromagnetic environment and other challenging battlefield conditions.
"We’re helping the Army meet its precision strike objectives with this critical long-range artillery capability,” said John Watkins, vice president of BAE's precision strike business.
Watkins added that the company applied its experience working on precision guidance, artillery and rugged electronics to the LR-PGK development project.