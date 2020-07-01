Boeing Marks 2500th Apache Attack Helicopter Delivery

Boeing has completed the 2,500th delivery of the AH-64 Apache, a new milestone for the attack helicopter being used by the U.S. Army and international customers.
The company said Tuesday it delivered an E-model of the military aircraft from a facility in Mesa, Ariz., to the service branch.
The E configuration features a suite of situational awareness, communications and navigation systems, a multicore mission processor and a fire control radar designed to detect sea-based enemies in a maritime environment.
A 701D engine propels the Apache as the split-torque face gear transmission facilitates the flow of power.
“Company teammates and suppliers worldwide are focused on assembling, delivering and supporting U.S. and global customers working to deter aggression and defend freedom," said Kathleen Jolivette, vice president of attack helicopter programs at Boeing.
McDonnell Douglas, a heritage company of the Chicago-based planemaker, supplied the Army's first Apache in 1984.
