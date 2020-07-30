BPM+ Health Adds Perspecta CMIO Shane McNamee

Shane McNamee
Shane McNamee, chief medical information officer of Perspecta, has been appointed to a similar role at the BPM+ Health organization, Perspecta announced Thursday.
With BPM+ Health, McNamee will develop a clinical value proposition for the company’s community as well as the activities to drive community-wide health care automation priorities. In the role, McNamee will also foster collaborative relationships between health care standards bodies and industry, as well as serve as a liaison between clinical and technical communities.
During his career as CMIO with Perspecta, McNamee has spearheaded technology innovations such as the company’s HealthConcourse platform, BPM+ Health best practice automations and the integration of Fast Healthcare Interoperability (FHIR) with plug-and-play clinical decision support.
As director of development with the Department of Veteran Affairs (VA), McNamee served as the clinical lead for the Enterprise Health Management Platform (eHMP) effort to modernize the Veterans Affairs electronic health record (VISTA).
He also held the positions of clinical informaticist within the VA’s Health Solutions Management Division, where he specialized in Health Information Exchange, data quality and product deployment into the clinical environment.
Prior to his role with the Health Solutions Management Division, McNamee served as chief of the PM&R Department with Richmond Veterans Affairs Medical Center. In his position, McNamee was responsible for the management of the rehabilitation system in the VHA with specific focus on providing state of the art Polytrauma Rehabilitation for the most severely combat wounded.
McNamee earned his Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) degree in Philosophy from Marquette University in 1996, and his M.D. from Medical College of Ohio in 2002.
About Perspecta Inc.
At Perspecta (NYSE: PRSP), we question, we seek and we solve. Perspecta brings a diverse set of capabilities to our U.S. government customers in defense, intelligence, civilian, health care and state and local markets. Our 280+ issued, licensed and pending patents are more than just pieces of paper, they tell the story of our innovation.
With offerings in mission services, digital transformation and enterprise operations, our team of nearly 14,000 engineers, analysts, investigators and architects work tirelessly to not only execute the mission, but build and support the backbone that enables it. Perspecta was formed to take on big challenges. We are an engine for growth and success and we enable our customers to build a better nation.
