CalypsoAI
CalypsoAI has raised $13M in a round of Series A financing led by Paladin Capital Group and will use the investment to pursue global expansion and innovation.
Other investors that participated in the funding round are Lockheed Martin Ventures, Frontline Ventures, Manta Ray Ventures, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Pallas Ventures and 8VC, CalypsoAI said Wednesday.
Mourad Yesayan, a managing director at Paladin, will join CalypsoAI as a member of the company’s board of directors.
Yesayan said the combined experience of Calypso’s founding team across the Department of Defense, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency and cybersecurity companies will help the company deliver artificial intelligence platforms meant to address complex issues facing government, critical infrastructure and commercial clients.
Founded in 2018, CalypsoAI is a software company focused on helping clients in national security, finance and other industries accelerate the adoption of AI and machine learning by advancing the Trusted AI approach to protect AI and ML platforms from hostile attacks.
CalypsoAI Closes Series A Funding Round, Adds Paladin’s Mourad Yesayan to Board
CalypsoAI
CalypsoAI has raised $13M in a round of Series A financing led by Paladin Capital Group and will use the investment to pursue global expansion and innovation.
Other investors that participated in the funding round are Lockheed Martin Ventures, Frontline Ventures, Manta Ray Ventures, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Pallas Ventures and 8VC, CalypsoAI said Wednesday.
Mourad Yesayan, a managing director at Paladin, will join CalypsoAI as a member of the company’s board of directors.
Yesayan said the combined experience of Calypso’s founding team across the Department of Defense, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency and cybersecurity companies will help the company deliver artificial intelligence platforms meant to address complex issues facing government, critical infrastructure and commercial clients.
Founded in 2018, CalypsoAI is a software company focused on helping clients in national security, finance and other industries accelerate the adoption of AI and machine learning by advancing the Trusted AI approach to protect AI and ML platforms from hostile attacks.